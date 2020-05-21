Tropical Smoothie Cafe giving away one million free smoothies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away one million free smoothies through Memorial Day weekend.

The giveaway is happening nationwide as part of CEO Charles Watson’s effort to “bring a little sunshine” to peoples’ days.

After giving away over 200,000 smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders to thank them for being on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, Watson decided to ramp up the initiative. Once the company reaches their goal of giving away one million smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation.

Click here to get a free smoothie code.