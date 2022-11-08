MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch are in place for a portion of the South Carolina coast ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The storm will then make a northern turn into Georgia and South Carolina on Friday.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said the forecast track shifted a little further west towards Tampa, Florida, and much of the South Carolina coast is no longer in that cone of uncertainty.

“But this is a great example that even though you may not be in that cone you can still feel a lot of impacts from this and that’s why we expect winds to start ramping up along with the rain,” he said.

Still, the storm will likely bring strong, gusty winds and heavy rain to much of the Lowcountry by Thursday morning and into the day Friday. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are also a top concern.

At 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 285 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 395 east of West Palm Beach.

The storm was moving west at 10 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 380 miles from the storm’s center, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina.

A storm surge watch is in effect for: