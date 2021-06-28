Tropical system to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and possibility of localized flooding Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance off the South Carolina coast which could become a named storm before moving onshore Monday.
The National Hurricane Center said a well-defined low pressure system, located about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms west of the center.
“Any additional increase in organization of the thunderstorm activity would result in the issuance of advisories for a tropical depression or tropical storm later Monday morning or afternoon,” forecasters said.
LIVE: Storm Team 2 radar
The system is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the southern South Carolina or Georgia coast by Monday evening.
Locally, we can expect a warm, humid, and breezy day with bands of tropical rain. “Some rain could be quite heavy and produce minor, short-lived, flooding problems,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.
He said there is also an enhanced risk of rip currents, so people are advised to stay out of the surf on Monday.
It should be a low-impact weather event for the tri-county area with heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and the risk of flooding.
TRACKING THE TROPICS | Track this storm on the Tracking the Tropics page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.
An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.