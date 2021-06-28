Tropical system to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and possibility of localized flooding Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance off the South Carolina coast which could become a named storm before moving onshore Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said a well-defined low pressure system, located about 190 miles east-southeast of Hilton Head Island, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms west of the center.

“Any additional increase in organization of the thunderstorm activity would result in the issuance of advisories for a tropical depression or tropical storm later Monday morning or afternoon,” forecasters said.

The system is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the southern South Carolina or Georgia coast by Monday evening.

Locally, we can expect a warm, humid, and breezy day with bands of tropical rain. “Some rain could be quite heavy and produce minor, short-lived, flooding problems,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

He said there is also an enhanced risk of rip currents, so people are advised to stay out of the surf on Monday.

Cool satellite image of the tropical disturbance off the Southeast U.S. coast showing the low-level circulation to the E of the thunderstorms, which is a sign of disorganization. Still could become a TD/weak TS as it heads W toward the SC/GA coast later today. #scwx #gawx #chswx pic.twitter.com/cCP3vErzcF — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) June 28, 2021

It should be a low-impact weather event for the tri-county area with heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and the risk of flooding.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.