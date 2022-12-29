SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Thursday evening to a Summerville apartment complex after a truck crashed into a building.

Summerville Police Department and Fire Department units were on scene at the Canebreak Apartments, 1300 Central Avenue, as of 10:00 p.m. working to secure the scene.

The damage appeared to be isolated to the exterior of one of the ground floor apartments.

A tow truck carrying a heavily-damaged black Chevy pick-up truck left shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.