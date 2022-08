NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews are responding to a Uhaul along I-26 eastbound.

The incident happened near mile marker 208 (between Ashley Phosphate Road and the US 52 Connector). The Uhaul is on the shoulder, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.

Firefighters are blocking the right lane of I-26. Motorists are asked to use caution.