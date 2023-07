MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes on the Ravenel Bridge are closed Monday after a truck lost its load of marble countertops.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Ravenel Bridge heading towards Coleman Boulevard is closed after a vehicle “lost its load.”

The crash happened just before 2:00 p.m.

Public Works is on scene.

MPPD asks the public to use caution as they work to clear the incident. Officials have no word on reopening the roadway.