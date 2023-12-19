JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been a few months since a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on James Island. Now, neighbors who live on Woodland Shores Road are sharing concerns after someone crashed into several mailboxes. They want to see some changes made for the sake of safety.

Adam Friend has been living on Woodland Shores Road since about 1995. He says people speed down the stretch of road all the time, even though the speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Friend launched a neighborhood group after Jenn Drummond was found in the roadway suffering from serious injuries in a likely hit-and-run crash back in June.

“Started a coalition after the Jenn Drummond incident, which actually happened right behind me,” he said. “I had fears that this might continue to happen.”

And another incident happened this past weekend when a white pickup truck ran off the road and destroyed several mailboxes before driving off. It was captured on several neighbor’s security cameras.

“We had a vehicle, a white truck, fourth-generation Ram four-door, came through clearly out of control- veered off the road here, come through (and) took out this mailbox. This bush went into this ditch, knocked out those mailboxes, and then ended up across the road in front of this home. Left a lot of damage to the front and back. We did get video from this vehicle.”

Investigators are trying to find the driver of the truck.

Friend says his coalition is working with local officials to get speed bumps installed and to have the speed limit lowered from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

“We’re just trying to not have another incident, and that’s why the coalition started pushing to get the speed limit reduced to 25, and then also have speed bumps added to try to help make it a lot more difficult for people to speed down this,” he said.

If you would like to find out more about that coalition, please click here.