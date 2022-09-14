CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Truckers say they’re losing thousands of dollars because of the long lines and traffic delays to get into the South Carolina Ports Authority. The drivers say they are looking for solutions to prevent further loss after backups have happened several times in the past few weeks.

For independent truckers, they say the lengthy backups leaving them waiting hours to get into the Ports Authority can mean significant losses in their pay.

“So, we’re sitting there for hours,” says Joe Myers, an independent trucker. “Sometimes I’ve sat as much as five hours, it’s just frustrating.”

Hours of waiting in line comes at a cost for the truckers. Independent truckers say cargo companies, the Ports Authority, and hired drivers all get paid during the delays, but they do not.

“Us as independent drivers, we don’t get paid for it,” says Myers. “We don’t get paid for it by the hour. We get paid from the load.”

Myers says backups from staffing issues or downed computers at the Ports Authority have happened several times recently. He says one of the largest issues is getting help.

“I feel like the truckers are not a priority, and they know we’ve got the work, so it’s like they just don’t care about us,” says Myers.

Myers says some of his colleagues have slept in their trucks or avoided going to the ports altogether. Another issue, a flat tire can result in a day where truckers lose money if traffic is bad.

“Some mornings if I go, I can’t even take my loads because I may get stuck in the port,” says Myers. “It seems like they don’t care about us.”

He’s hopeful port leaders will consider staffing changes or backup plans when things go wrong.

“Stay fully staffed,” says Myers. “For the second part, when the computer systems are down, get men on the ground.

In a statement, the Ports Authority said a high number of empty containers combined with an accident contributed to Wednesday’s traffic. Officials say they work constantly to support drivers who are “critical to the supply chain.”