NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Stars from the hit truTV show Impractical Jokers will be making a stop in Charleston this winter, part of their new DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour.

Creators Q, Murr, and Sal will bring laughter with new jokes and videos on a tour for the first time in three years, just after a successful ninth season of their tv show.

On the DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, fans get to enjoy never-before-seen videos and plenty of stand-up material.

The tour will make a stop at the North Charleston Coliseum on February 16. Lowcountry fans will have a chance to meet the group and participate in contests run by local radio stations.

Tickets go on sale on October 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum advance ticket office.