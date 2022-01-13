Try these 4 new restaurants during South Carolina Restaurant Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday and gives locals and visitors alike the opportunity to experience newcomers to the Charleston culinary scene with special multi-course menus.

Brassierie la Banque

This French eatery on Broad Street has been open for just a little over 6 months but has already made its mark on the Charleston food scene. The menu is full of French classics (think Duck Consemme) and the lavish interior will make you feel like you have stepped foot in an authentic Parisian brasseirie.



Restaurant Week offering: 3-courses for $45 per person. See the menu.

Maya

Mexican classics with a coastal twist are what you can expect to find at this King St. eatery that opened back in October. One unique aspect of this new place is its “After Hours” offering where guests can enjoy live music, specialty cocktails, and late-night bites including 5 different varieties of tacos.

Restaurant Week offering: 3 courses for $40 per person. The menu includes signature dishes such as aguachile, al pastor tacos, mole verde, and more.

New Realm Brewing

Just a few months shy of its first birthday, this Daniel Island brewery is becoming a popular spot amongst locals for its traditional bar food, wood-fired pizza, and wide selection of specially brewed craft beers. In addition, New Realm boasts using local ingredients from local providers such as Crosby’s Seafood and Vertical Roots, amongst others.

Restaurant Week offering: 3-course lunch for $30 per person featuring all items on the dinner menu.

Ruby Sunshine

Brought to you by New Orleans-based restaurant group Ruby Slipper, this East Bay restaurant is the latest edition to the Charleston brunch scene having opened just over a month ago. Specializing in all-day brunch offerings, Ruby Sunshine gives diners all their favorite brunch classics with a Big-Easy twist like Barbecue Shrimp and Grits and seasonal beignets.

Restaurant Week offering: 3-course brunch for $25 per person. See the menu here.