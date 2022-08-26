Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina

#30. Husk Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,068 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. The Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-4118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Virginia’s on King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,400 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 412 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Rappahannock Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 701 E Bay St Suite 110, Charleston, SC 29403-5079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Stars Restaurant-Rooftop & Grill Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (680 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 495 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Maple Street Biscuit Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1739 Maybank Hwy Suite U, Charleston, SC 29412-2103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Trotters Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2008 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-6286

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Butcher & Bee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. The Rarebit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 474 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6229

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Caviar & Bananas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 51 George St 188 Meeting in the City Market Great Hall, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Charleston

#20. Queen Street Grocery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 133 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-1950

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. The Glass Onion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Toast All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,792 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. East Bay Meeting House Bar & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 160 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2140

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Cafe Framboise

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 159 Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-1956

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Video shows shark feeding along Sullivan’s Island beach

#15. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $

– Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Halls Chophouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,591 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. High Cotton Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,748 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Fleet Landing Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,315 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 186 Concord St Intersection of Concord and Cumberland, Charleston, SC 29401-2642

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Poogan’s Porch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,914 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 72 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: South Carolina has 1 billionaire, see who they are

#10. Eli’s Table

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Gnome Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 109 President St, Charleston, SC 29403-5213

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Cru Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,034 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401-2006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Palmetto Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Magnolias

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,750 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Charleston, South Carolina

#5. Swamp Fox Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 387 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 99 South Market Street Suite 4, Charleston, SC 29401

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Early Bird Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7869

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Millers All Day

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. 82 Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,736 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charleston