NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With a record number of passengers expected to depart from Charleston International Airport this summer, the Transportation Security Administration said it has an increased need for security officers.

TSA announced Wednesday there are immediate openings for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at the Charleston airport.

Pay starts at an hourly rate of $16.90 and employment benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full and part-time employees, and a 401k retirement plan.

As an extra incentive to join the agency, TSA said it will pay newly-hired TSOs at CHS $500 upon starting and another $500 after one year of employment.

In addition, TSOs become eligible for pay increases after six months on the job, and those who work less desirable shifts such as early mornings, evenings, and Sundays receive a shift differential.

TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. College students are encouraged to apply as the agency said it will work around class schedules.

To apply visit the TSA website, enter “TSO” in the job title search box, and “Charleston, SC” in the location search box.