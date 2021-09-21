Tuesday marks 32 years since Hurricane Hugo impacted Charleston’s coastline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been 32 years since Hurricane Hugo left its mark on the South Carolina coastline.

The powerful Category 4 storm packed 140 mph sustained winds and 160 mph gusts as it made landfall just north of Charleston during the night of September 21st, 1989.

Hugo produced widespread wind damage and storm surge along with the coast, with Charleston at the center of the worst damage.

The storm caused $7 billion in damage in the United States and Puerto Rico. At the time it was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

Nearly 80,000 homes were damaged or destroyed and the estimated loss of timber surpassed $1 billion.

While South Carolina has been impacted by hurricanes and tropical systems over the years, Hugo was the last major hurricane to make landfall in the state.