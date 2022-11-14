NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Those within the community who need a turkey for Thanksgiving, nutritional grocery items, or hygiene products can visit the Community Resource Center in North Charleston (3947 Whipper Barony Lane) to pick items up on a first-come, first-serve basis.