MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In June, rising Summerville eighth grader Emory McFann won three gold medals in his division in the USA Weightlifting Nationals.

Fast forward to early December, he did it again in the North American Finals.

McFann increased his overall weight total from 155kgs/341lbs to 180kgs/396lbs.

Having won gold over the Summer, Emory was confident heading into December’s event.

“I knew the pressure was there, but overall, I was confident in what I can do. So, I just knew that if I get out there and executed then the results would come,” said McFann.

Emory’s 13-U career is over now he will test his mettle in the 15-U division next year.