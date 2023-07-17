CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two lucky Lowcountry lottery players are $50,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winning tickets were sold at the Harris Teeter on Long Pointe Road in Mount Pleasant and the Olde Village Market & Deli on E. Montague Avenue in North Charleston for the July 15 drawing.

The winning tickets beat the odds of 1 in 913,129 to match four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball number.

Two other tickets sold in South Carolina — one in Pawley’s Island and one in Aiken — also won $50,000.

Under South Carolina law, players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $900 million with a cash option of $465 million, the third largest jackpot in history. Tickets are available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in the state and must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.