CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two lottery players in the Lowcountry won five-figure prizes Saturday night, but no one has hit the jackpot yet, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winning tickets were sold on Daniel Island at the Publix Super Market on Seven Farms Drive and the Refuel on Island Park Drive for the Oct. 7 drawing.

The winning numbers were : 47 – 54 – 57 – 60 – 65 PB: 19

Each ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win a $50,000 prize. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing, the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The cash option is an estimated $679.8 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.