NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two juveniles accused of leading officers on a brief chase in a stolen car were arrested Wednesday night, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).
NCPD officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. after being alerted that it was stolen.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began down I-26 eastbound into the Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood where vehicle crashed into a ditch and fence at a home. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled.
The driver was caught after a foot chase, and the passenger was caused by K-9 Elf in a ditch near I-26, officials said.
Officers reportedly seized a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun that was modified to be fully automatic from the vehicle.
The driver was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
The passenger was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Neither the driver nor the passenger’s names were released due to their age.