NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two juveniles accused of leading officers on a brief chase in a stolen car were arrested Wednesday night, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

NCPD officers reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. after being alerted that it was stolen.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began down I-26 eastbound into the Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood where vehicle crashed into a ditch and fence at a home. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled.

The driver was caught after a foot chase, and the passenger was caused by K-9 Elf in a ditch near I-26, officials said.

Officers reportedly seized a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun that was modified to be fully automatic from the vehicle.

Provided by North Charleston Police Department

The driver was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The passenger was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

Neither the driver nor the passenger’s names were released due to their age.