Two arrested over shoplifting incident at Walmart in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested for shoplifting from a Walmart in Mount Pleasant last weekend.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Walmart in the Oakland Market Shopping Center late Sunday evening after receiving a call about a shoplifting incident where a gun was presented.

Inspector Donald Calabrese said loss prevention staff attempted to stop two people for shoplifting before a gun was presented and the suspects left the store.

Officers detained one of the suspects while K9 Sergeant Myers and his partner Harley responded and located the second suspect. “K9 Officer Cardenas and his partner Lobo responded as well and located the gun that was presented,” said Inspector Calabrese.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun.

Marlin Coffy and Michael Coffy, both of North Charleston, were charged with armed robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.