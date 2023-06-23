KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- When Kiawah Island biologists located the first bobcat den of the year on Thursday, two tiny surprises were waiting inside.

Town officials on Friday shared photos of two two-week-old bobcat kittens found in a den in The Preserve, a neighborhood on the island’s eastern side.

The male and female kittens belong to Bobcat 700. The animal was a juvenile weighing 12 pounds and two ounces when it was originally collared on Feb. 5, 2022, according to the town.

Credit: Town of Kiawah Island

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, bobcats typically inhabit areas of dense, thick brush such as bottomland forests in the coastal plain of South Carolina. Dens are typically located under a brush pile, in a hollow tree stump, or in a palmetto thicket.

Bobcat breeding season runs from February through April. After a 62-day gestation period, females give birth to two to four kittens whose eyes open in 10 days.

In 2007, the Town of Kiawah Island, in partnership with the Kiawah Conservancy, launched a GPS tracking program to study the declining bobcat population as well as determine habitat use patterns and identify critically-important habitat areas.

Biologists have collared 99 total bobcats and obtained more than 20,000 individual GPS locations as of 2022.