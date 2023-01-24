BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area.

It is believed the men drowned while out fishing, but autopsies have been scheduled to determine their cause of death, according to Hartwell.

No foul play is suspected.

The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, SCDNR, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol unit assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.