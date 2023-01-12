NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will have its first two-day Food Truck Festival next month.

The free event will include more than 20 food trucks offering fares from Greek to Italian cuisines, southern comfort food to healthy eats.

“We have loved celebrating the local cuisine in our community through our other food truck events, so a two-day festival will be twice the fun,” says Scott Newitt, co-founder of Firefly Distillery. “Think good food, great music, and craft cocktails. Fun for the whole family.”

In addition to the food trucks, DJ Scotty Sain will also be playing tunes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Firefly’s Front Porch. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, pop-up tables, blankets, or lawn games.

Participating food trucks include:

• Don Sazon Empanadas

• Mr. B’s On The Go

• Fed Up Food Truck

• &Lobster

• Food Art Catering

• Lola’s Lumpia

• Fab Sliders

• Taste of Berlin

• Happy Thai

• Gorditas Locas

• Bangin Vegan Eats

• Delights Dessert and Coffee

• The Pita Stroller

• Chucktown Meatball

• James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts

• Roti Rolls

• Big Daddy’s LoCo Food Truck

• Tamashii

• Wild Grown Foods

The two-day event is taking place on February 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and February 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be seasonal and craft cocktails and beer available for purchase. No outside food, drinks, coolers, or dogs are allowed at the event.

Limited parking is available, so ridesharing is highly suggested.