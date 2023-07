JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision on Johns Island.

According to the St. Johns Fire District (SJFD), the crash happened on Bohicket Road near Sandhill Road around 4:40 p.m.

Officials said two people were trapped in their vehicles after a large tree branch fell in the roadway. The individuals were freed and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Credit: SJFD

A portion of the road was closed for several hours.