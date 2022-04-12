CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Charleston hotels have been named among the best new hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine.

Travel + Leisure released its annual “It List of Best New Hotels” on Tuesday, which recognizes the most unforgettable new and reimagined properties, according to the magazine. This year’s list featured 100 properties from 35 countries across the globe.

The Loutrel, a boutique hotel in downtown Charleston, has earned a spot on the list just a few months after it opened in November 2021.

“Boutique hotels are a dime a dozen in the Holy City, but the Loutrel, a 50-room property located in the heart of Charleston’s historic district, captures the intimacy and comfort of a Southern home in a modern setting,” the magazine read.

The reimagined Post House in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village also landed on this year’s list. In 2020, the longstanding neighborhood inn was reopened after undergoing an extensive renovation

The magazine highlighted the Post House’s “refined, homey aura” and the first-floor restaurant that “will tempt you to cancel the next evening’s downtown reservation.”

