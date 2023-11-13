CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry men have been arrested and charged with child sex abuse crimes, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Thomas Gotshall, 68, of Johns Island, was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years for each count if convicted.

Gotshall was out on bond from a previous arrest with similar charges when captured.

Jamie Rivera, 18, of St. George, S.C., was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by ten years imprisonment.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in these cases.

Rivera was in possession of child sexual abuse material, and Gotshall had distributed files of child sexual abuse material, according to investigators.

Investigating agencies received CyberTipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to authorities finding both Gotshall and Rivera.