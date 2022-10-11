COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday will reopen two Lowcountry shellfish harvesting beds after their closures ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Shellfish Management Areas 05 and 10A will open at sunrise Wednesday.

Area 05 includes Georgetown County’s North Inlet and Winyah Bay areas. Area 10A includes Charleston County’s Folly Beach, Sol Legare Island, and Morris Island areas.

The following areas will remain closed until bacteria levels are deemed safe for harvesting:

Shellfish Management Area 04 – Murrells Inlet

Shellfish Management Area 11 – Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, and the Stono River

