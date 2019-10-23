Two men seriously injured after head-on collision involving log truck

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said that two men were critically injured after a head-on collision.

Crews said that the incident happened on Thunderbolt Dr. and Tuskegee Airman Dr. on Wednesday, October 23 at 9:17 AM.

A loaded log truck collided with a GMC Dump Truck that was in the intersection.

This caused the log truck to overturn and spill the load of logs in the roadway.

One log penetrated the cab and possibly struck the driver.

The dump truck flipped backwards and caught on fire.

“Several workers who were on break at the nearby Floralife factory heard the crash and ran to the scene,” said Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials.

The workers were able to get the passenger of the dump truck out of the burning truck.

The log truck driver was also pulled to safety.

Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find Thunderbolt Dr blocked by the wreckage and logs.

Officials said that both patients were treated by Firefighter-Paramedics and an off-duty nurse at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The driver of the log truck was sent to the Trauma Center at MUSC.

The road remained blocked for several hours.

The SC Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating the accident.