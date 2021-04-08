Two Moderna vaccination clinics happening in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be two Lowcountry vaccination clinics, both offering the Moderna vaccine to those eligible.

The first clinic will be hosted by Fetter Health happening Thursday in Hardeeville at the Agape Family Life Center on Okatie Highway.

An appointment is required to participate in this clinic. You can make your appointment by calling 1-866-365-8110.

The second Moderna clinic will be next week and accepting walk-in appointments at Trident Technical College on Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.

You are also able to make an appointment ahead of the clinic by calling 1-866-365-8110 or by visiting the DHEC website.