CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2023 field for the Credit One Charleston Open got even better on Thursday.

The tournament announced world #9 Veronika Kudermetova and #11 Danielle Collins will play on Daniel Island in April.

Kudermetova won the 2021 Charleston Open title and reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2022.

This will be her third time competing in the event.

Collins is a two time NCAA Champion at Virginia and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2022.

This will mark Danielle’s second time competing on DI.

As of now, the field features six of the top 15 players in the world.