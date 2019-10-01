Two nights in a row patrons are held at gunpoint outside of popular King Street tapas restaurant

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON (WCBD)— Four people were held at gunpoint on two consecutive nights outside of a popular tapas restaurant in— Barsa.

The owner says he’s never had a problem with crime outside his Downtown restaurant, until now.

“Ten years ago, I had no problems here, and all of the sudden two nights in a row, I just don’t have an answer for that,” Drazen Romic, Owner of Barsa

He says that on Sunday night, four masked men held a mother and daughter at gunpoint in the parking lot outside the restaurant.

According to the police report, it happened around 8:30 pm. Both women screamed and the attackers ran away.

“The girl and her mom— they are my costumers here in Barsa and the girl tells me that she’s been coming here for a long, long time. They were not injured. Thank God nothing happened,” Romic said.

According to the restaurant owner, a similar incident happened the night prior, on Saturday, just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot.

“Saturday there were two people held at gunpoint, like they got basically robbed. I think they lost a cellphone and a wallet, Romic said”

He says that in both incidents the armed men were hiding behind the bushes and a large tree in the restaurant parking lot and fled the scene after each assault.

“This particular area where I’m located, our parking lot, it’s not really secure enough. It’s dark in spots. It was easy for them to attack and an easy escape route, Romic said.”

Now, he says he’s doing everything he can to make the parking lot safer for his costumers.

“We are going to cut the trees down, clean the whole area from bushes where they were hiding behind, put some more lighting, and put some more cameras, Romic said.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating these armed assaults. At this time, they haven’t identified any suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.