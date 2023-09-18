ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Two men from North Carolina were arrested Saturday after police say they fired shots at a vehicle on the Isle of Palms Connector.

According to the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD), an officer was flagged down by a motorist who stated that he was coming onto the island when he noticed a pickup truck following him at a close distance. He said he then heard six or seven shots being fired behind him and pulled over to let the vehicle pass.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle near the 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard and saw the driver and another man walking in their direction with “clearly a grip of a pistol and an extended magazine, sticking out of his left pants pocket,” an incident report states.

Officers seized a 10mm pistol from the 18-year-old driver who admitted the gun was his but claimed he did not know that open carry was prohibited due to being from out-of-state.

He also reportedly stated that he and his 20-year-old passenger, had been drinking and that the passenger was the one who had fired shots. An incident report states that the passenger said he could not remember if he shot the gun out of the window due to his level of intoxication.

During a subsequent vehicle search, officers reportedly found open and closed containers of beer, spent 10mm shell casings, and 12.4 grams of THC wax.

Both men were charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, discharging a firearm within city limits, simple possession of marijuana, minor in possession of beer, and open container of beer in a moving vehicle.

Both were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and have since bonded out, according to jail records.