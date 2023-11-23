SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) Today Alston Bailey Elementary School and Knightsville Methodist Church. Volunteers and leaders gave back to families across the Lowcountry.

Families across the Lowcountry came to Alston Bailey Elementary and Knightsville Methodist Church to receive Thanksgiving essentials.

Alston Bailey Elementary School hosted its second annual Thanksgiving giveaway and partnered with other organizations to give out food, clothing, and household goods.

The event started to help students at the school and eventually spread to the greater community.

“So, we partnered with multiple known organizations, then my wife and I got together, and we said, Hey, we are going to make this happen, and we are going to feed a thousand people this year. So, many of the different partnerships you see this year are nonprofits that came together to make all this happen,” said Keith Gaines, the CEO of Helping Hands.

The Knightsville Methodist Church has hosted Thanksgiving meal giveaways for 12 years now. Over 200 volunteers came out to help make to-go plates for people in the community.

Elizabeth Henry started the giveaways to prevent leftovers from going to waste, but it quickly grew into a much larger event.

“My family and I decided to help people in the community because we do not like leftovers, so I said, ‘Hey, let’s do something at the church. It’s big enough we can do something there. Just starting in our kitchen one day, not wanting to eat leftovers, and now coming here means a lot,” said Henry.

Both organizations said they plan to continue giving back with much more next year.