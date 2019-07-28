Two suspects who were charged after shooting spree injured child appeared in bond court

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two suspects accused in a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl, appeared in bond court on Saturday, July 27.

19-year-old Michael Sorensen and 20-year-old Kaylan Booker faced a judge in Dorchester County.

The two were charged on multiple counts of attempted murder and weapons possession following the early morning shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex on July 26.

Investigators say five occupied apartments were hit by gunfire.

At least one bullet went through the wall of the 10-year-old’s home, striking and injuring the child.

Two guns were recovered and investigators are still searching for two other subjects who ran from the scene.

The 10-year-old victim is recovering at the Medical University of South Carolina.