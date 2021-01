MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a U-Haul truck Friday morning in Mount Pleasant.

It happened in the area of Wingo Way and Mathis Ferry Road.

An officer on the scene told News 2 the bicyclist was attempting to make a turn at the same time as a U-Haul pick-up truck when the collision happened.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.