CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy has docked in Charleston and is offering tours of the boat.

Healy will be at Columbus Street Terminal, gate 18 Nov. 3-4, with free visitation from the public open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Healy is the most technologically advanced polar icebreaker and is the United States only surface presence routinely operating in the Arctic Ocean, according to the Coast Guard.

The ship has had an approximately 18,000 nautical-mile trip to Charleston. The journey began in July when Healy set sail from its home port in Seattle, Wash.

The vessel comprises an 84-man Coast Guard crew and can hold up to 50 scientific researchers. Healy’s primary mission is scientific research, said Capt. Michele Schallip, the commanding officer of Healy.

During the trip, Healy completed two science expeditions, the first in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas and then in the Eastern Siberian and Laptev Seas.

In addition, Healy led joint operations in the Barents Sea with the Norwegian Coast Guard and joint operations with Danish and Icelandic Sea services in the North Atlantic.

Capt. Schallip said that the Healy crew was excited to show Charleston visitors the range of career opportunities the Coast Guard has.

“We’re very excited here to support the barbeque on the pier and tours onboard the ship so that people who might be interested in pursuing the Coast Guard as a career have an opportunity to see the Healy, to see how the Coast Guard is supporting our presence in the artic and just a different aspect of a career that they might want to pursue,” said Capt. Schallip.

Since Healy is a Coast Guard cutter, the ship can also support missions in the polar regions, including logistics, search and rescue, ship escort, environmental protection, and enforcement of laws and treaties.