U.S. Coast Guard ready to respond to Dorian in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard is bracing for hurricane impacts by monitoring the ports of Charleston, Brunswick, and Savannah.

Coast Guard officials say this time of storm bring many situations and hazards and will be responding if necessary.

This includes water rescues on the roadways.

For the safety of residents, they are asking locals to avoid the water, especially while behind the wheel.

“It doesn’t take much water to move your vehicle and you become a causality or you become someone that needs to be rescued,” said Captain John Reed, the Sector Commander of the U.S Coast Guard.

The coastguard will be responding to calls throughout the storm as it impacts the South Carolina coastline.

Captain Reed is also reminding locals that they will not be able to launch their boats into hurricane-force winds. Hurricane-force winds can be expected as Dorian passes the coast.