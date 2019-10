The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments received approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to initiate South Carolina’s first mass transit project.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit will now receive key funding through the DOT and the Federal Transit Grant Program.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is a proposed 26-mile bus system connecting the communities of Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville together and slated to be done by late 2025.