MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott was in the Lowcountry on Monday morning speaking with students at Palmetto Christian Academy and answering their questions.

It comes just a week out from a “major announcement” the Charleston native is expected to make during an event at Charleston Southern University – likely a decision on whether he will run for the White House in 2024.

South Carolina’s junior senator spent about thirty minutes speaking with first through fifth graders about faith, politics, and his life growing up. They discussed his favorite Bible verses, asked what inspired him to run for office, and about the biggest challenges in his faith and in politics.

But a question that received the most attention – will Sen. Scott run for president?

“There are a lot of reasons to want to be President. I will tell you that for me, the mission of restoring hope, creating opportunities, and protecting the America we love motivates me every day,” he said. “And if it leads me to the position of a higher office, to God be the glory. And if it does not lead me to a position of a higher office, to God be the glory.”

The program finished with a gift to Senator Scott, a song, and a prayer.

Scott has been tight-lipped about his potential presidential run. He launched an exploratory committee for a 2024 GOP presidential bid back in April – something that often comes shortly before making a campaign official.

His announcement will come May 22 during a ‘Faith in America’ tour event at Charleston Southern University.