NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott will likely announce whether he plans to run for the White House later this month in North Charleston.

During a town hall event last weekend, Scott teased a “major announcement” regarding his presidential run would happen on May 22.

“Please tell your friends, be in attendance, North Charleston, more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there,” Sen. Scott told a crowd at Meeting Street Academy.

News 2 has learned that announcement will be made at Charleston Southern University – where Sen. Scott graduated in 1988.

Scott launched his presidential exploratory committee three weeks ago and has been visiting early primary states on a ‘Faith in America’ tour.