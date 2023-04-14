CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott will meet with supporters in the Lowcountry on Friday just days after announcing a presidential exploratory committee.

Sen. Scott will first meet with voters in Goose Creek before meeting supporters in Charleston as part of his Faith in America tour on Friday and Saturday. Locations were not announced publicly.

“As my Faith in America Tour continues in South Carolina, I’m looking forward to being back home spending time with friends and supporters,” Sen. Scott said. “As I travel the nation, I hear from Americans who know we are blessed to live in this exceptional nation but are ready for new leadership.”

Sen. Scott recently made stops in Iowa and New Hampshire. He announced the launch of an exploratory committee on Wednesday in a video filmed near Fort Sumter as he moves closer to making a decision on whether he will run for president.

“If the radical left gets their way millions more families will be trapped in failing schools, crime-ridden neighborhoods, and crushing inflation. But not on my watch. This is personal to me,” Scott said in his message. “I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional. And that’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States.”

Scott would be the second South Carolina politician to announce a presidential campaign. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley launched her campaign in February.