CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice of America’s 33 million small businesses, Isabel Casillas Guzman, visited Charleston and Mount Pleasant Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to show support for local small businesses, encourage small business holiday shopping, and reflect on these businesses’ impact on our community.

U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai joined Guzman on her tour at the South Carolina Ports Authority, and together, they took part in a roundtable discussion with local business owners and stakeholders.

In addition, Clyburn and Guzman toured local markets in Charleston and met with local entrepreneurs to promote the SBA’s new holiday campaign, Season of Small Business.