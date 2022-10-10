FILE – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens at an event in Philadelphia, on Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making a visit to the Palmetto State later this week.

Buttigieg will be in Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to tour local infrastructure and highlight investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Signed into law by President Biden in November 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provides $550 billion over five years for investment in roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience, and broadband.

As of Sept. 6, South Carolina has received $1.3 billion in BIL funding, 82% of which has been designated for transportation improvements.

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) will join him on the visit.