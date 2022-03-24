CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States is at a 52-year low in unemployment numbers, but some restaurants are still having trouble filling jobs.

“That is a concern right now. Where are we going to get the workers that are going to fill all the potential jobs that are open?” says Frank Hefner, an Economics Professor at the College of Charleston.

Hefner says 187,000 people across the country applied for jobless benefits last week — a record low statistic — but some industries like labor positions are not being filled.

“The problem we had with the pandemic is people were getting laid off, but that seems to be gone. Now the question is how we get people back in,” says Hefner.

Perry Freeman owns 10 restaurants across South Carolina, including The Shelter in Mount Pleasant. He said he needs to fill almost 300 positions to keep business moving, and he’s struggling.

“Those numbers say we should be staffed, but we are not. We are still actively trying to hire and pay as much as we can to get good employees to come in and stay,” says Freeman.

Economic experts and restaurant owners say that the services sector will likely bounce back more slowly than others, and it’s important to be understanding with those who are currently working.

“Businesses and jobs that are close contact are going to have issues with people worried about disease transmission,” says Hefner.

“I can tell you every restaurant owner in Charleston wants you to have a great experience every time you come out. No one gets more frustrated when you don’t thank us. Continue to be patient and hope that we are able to pull out of this,” says Freeman.