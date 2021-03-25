United Airlines adds nonstop service to mid-west cities from Charleston International Airport

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – United Airlines announced plans to begin nonstop service between Charleston International Airport and other cities in the mid-west areas.

Nonstop services will be to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbia, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee on May 27, 2021.

The additional service builds on United’s growing presence in Charleston and gives travelers a chance to have another convenient option between the Lowcountry and America’s Heartland.

WEEKLY SERVICE SCHEDULE

Cincinnati (CVG) 3X WEEKLY WED, FRI, SUN Cleveland (CLE) 3X WEEKLY MON, THURS, SAT Pittsburgh (PIT) 3X WEEKLY WED, FRI, SUN Columbus (CMH) 4X WEEKLY MON, THURS, FRI, SAT Indianapolis (IND) 3X WEEKLY WED, FRI, SUN Milwaukee (MKE) 2X WEEKLY SAT, SUN Courtesy of Charleston International Airport

“United is once again adding to the excitement at Charleston International Airport. We remain committed to growing service with our existing carriers and the new service offered by United will be welcomed by Charleston travelers,” said Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “We have been on a steady track to returning to pre-COVID passenger volume and today’s announcement by United will bring us a step closer.”

The addition of the six new destinations more than doubles United’s nonstop flights out of Charleston and adds 18 weekly flights. This will be the first nonstop service to Milwaukee from Charleston.

“Throughout the pandemic, United has been strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit,” said Ankit Gupta vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United Airlines.

As the airline rebuilds its schedule to meet the increased travel demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways United is finding opportunities to add new and exciting service.