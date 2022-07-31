NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. celebrated its one-year anniversary of fighting gun violence Sunday with a block party in North Charleston.

The organization was founded on July 31, 2021 in memory of Ronjanae Smith, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting last May in North Charleston.

“We had 110 deaths in the last two years,” said Ronald Smith, father of Ronjanae and president of Positive Vibes. “We’re trying to turn 110 deaths into zero deaths.”

The block party comes one day after the nonprofit led the “We Carry Their Crosses” march, where over a hundred crosses were carried through the streets of North Charleston — each representing a life lost to gun violence in North Charleston in the last three years.

The block party lasted four hours and featured food, music and a variety of community partners, including nonprofit We Are Their Voices.

“We have these visions in our mind of what we can do to help the community, but when you start seeing them come to light and fruition, it means a lot,” said Tisa Whack, executive director of We Are Their Voices.

Whack lost her 23-year-old son to what she called “senseless” gun violence. Now, she has co-founded a nonprofit to provide a space that supports local survivors.

“We just really want to be able to support the community, because we don’t want any families to go through what we’ve gone through,” Whack said.

We Are Their Voices is one of several local organizations that have partnered with Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith in the last year — helping to connect the community through resources like scholarships and support groups.

“We won’t stop until we see a difference in our communities with this gun violence,” Whack said.

Smith said one of the organization’s greatest accomplishments in the past year was building a “bond” with the North Charleston Police Department, which he said will strengthen relationships between officers and local families.

Leaders of Positive Vibes said they plead politicians at the local, state and federal level for funding and support in order to continue providing resources to the North Charleston community, like youth mentorship camps and counseling for grief and substance abuse.

“Somebody said that those closest to the problem are closest to the solution. The people with Positive Vibes are closest to the problem, so they very well know what the solutions are, and have done the work over this last year,” said Thomas Dixon, a local pastor and community activist.

Dixon said the North Charleston community is “disconnected” over the issue of gun violence, and hopes events like this will help to change that.

“United we stand, divided we fall. And that’s real words. We need to come together and save all communities,” Smith said. “And that’s what we’re working on doing.”