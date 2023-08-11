CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As sweltering heat continues to bear down on the Lowcountry, some may be hoping to spend time on the water this weekend.

Charleston Waterkeeper noted “interesting results” in its weekly water quality report, with high levels of bacteria present in some of the more popular local waterways.

“It was a lower tide on Wednesday morning when we were out, collecting samples and we have gotten some rain here and there,” the report states. “This is a bad combination for water quality.”

However, officials said that while numbers were elevated, only a handful of sites had bacteria levels that exceed the standard for safe swimming.

Out of 20 tested sites, high levels of Enterococcus bacteria were found at six sites: Hendricks Park, two portions of Shem Creek, Patriots Point, Melton Peter Demetre Park, and upper Ellis Creek.

Aug. 11 water quality map (Charleston Waterkeeper)

Health experts say exposure to these bacteria can lead to an increased risk of numerous health infections like Cholera, Tuberculosis, Staph, and Vibrio, among others.

To the north, bacteria levels remain high in Filbin Creek at Hendricks Park, so swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended there. People hoping to cool off should opt for Northbridge Park instead where levels have returned to normal.

Things are a bit dicier at Shem Creek with red near the mouth and upper reaches but green in the middle. Use caution when swimming or boating in that area. Hobcaw Creek and the Cove near Sullivan’s Island are better options this weekend.

Mixed results were seen on James Island, too. High bacteria levels were found in the upper reaches of Ellis Creek and at Melton Peter Demetre Park. Charleston Waterkeeper did note greens on the rest of the island including at Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River.

No data was collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the beaches this week.

You can explore the map here.