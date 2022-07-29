CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Summer is in full swing in the Lowcountry and with feel-like temperatures expected to reach around 105 degrees, it is sure to be a scorcher this weekend.

If you are looking for ways to cool off–swimming, boating, or enjoying other activities in and around the water–you might want to take note of the latest data from Charleston Waterkeeper.

Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 4 sites– Hendricks Park, upper Shem Creek, and both parts of Ellis Creek.

Exposing yourself to high levels of bacteria could pose a serious health risk as it contains pathogens that can cause Cholera, Tuberculosis, Staph, and Vibrio, among others.

Mount Pleasant results are mixed

Northbridge Park has returned to GREEN this week, but Filbin Creek at Hendricks Park is RED for the 13th consecutive week. As always, swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended there.

Heading out on the Charleston Harbor? There should be no issues as all sites have returned to GREEN after a small hiccup last week.

As for Mount Pleasant, caution is the name of the game. Bacteria levels look OK near the mouths of Shem and Hobcaw creeks, but the upper reaches of both show signs of trouble. The Cove behind Sullivan’s Island is the best option as it has remained GREEN.

Results on James Island are mixed, again. Swimming in Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River is safe, but the portion of Ellis Creek past Folly Road is still RED.

Brittlebank Park, the Ashley River, and the Wappoo Cut Boat Landing are good-to-go options this week!

No data was collected by DHEC for Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island, or Seabrook Island, but beachgoers have no reason to worry as beaches were GREEN last week.

You can explore the map here.