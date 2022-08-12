CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts.

But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria levels.

Charleston Harbor | Google Maps

Out of 20 tested sites, high levels of Enterococcus bacteria were recorded at 6 sites– Hendricks Park, Brittlebank Park, upper Shem Creek, upper Hobcaw Creek, and both portions of Ellis Creek.

Unhealthy bacteria levels were found at Brittlebank Park again, so if swimming in the Ashley River is part of your plans, you might want to stick closer to the marina where there is GREEN on the map. Swimming is safe in the rest of the Harbor including at Melton Demetre Park and the Yorktown.

Further north, Northbridge Park has returned to GREEN and Daniel’s Island Children Park is GREEN making both of those good options for water-based activities. Unfortunately, the problems persist for Filbin Creek at Hendricks Park in North Charleston which has been RED for the entire summer.

As usual, Mount Pleasant results are mixed this week. Use caution when getting the water in that part of town as the lower portions of Hobcaw Creek and Shem Creek are GREEN, but the upper reaches of both are RED.

Those on James Island should avoid Ellis Creek altogether as the entire creek saw a significant jump in bacteria levels from last week. Instead, head out to Clark Sound, Sol Legare, or the Folly River.

Trying to pack in some beach time before the first day of school? Good news as DHEC gave the all-clear for beachgoers from Isle of Palms all the way down to Seabrook Island!

You can explore the map here.