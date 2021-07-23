Up 2 you: What makes the Charleston Farmers Market your favorite spot to spend the day

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You voted for the Charleston Farmers Market as a local favorite for people to spend their Saturdays during our weekly poll. But what makes it such a great place to spend a weekend?

“Right now, watermelons are one of my favorite things to eat in the entire world,” said Harrison Chapman who is the manager of the Charleston Farmers Market. You can catch him there most weekends enjoying a slice of the sweet melon.

“I’ve been known to eat an entire watermelon you know in a single day and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon,” said Chapman.

One of the greatest advantages of working at the market is that Chapman is constantly shopping.

“I try not to spend everything I’m making, while I’m working, but it’s so tempting because there are so many amazing things,” he said.

Anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people pass through the Charleston Farmers Market every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

UP 2 YOU: Calling all locals! What’s your favorite spot to spend the day? — Kristina Lobo (@kristinalobotv) July 13, 2021

“A lot of people come here for the produce. Some people come just for the food, some people come to, you know, buy some beautiful artwork from some of our really talented vendors to spruce up their homes that they’ve been spending a little extra time in recently,” said Chapman.

The market has about 50 vendors and every one of them is a local business.

“We have a lot of different minority-owned businesses as well as women-owned businesses, so every single vendor that you shop with, you’re supporting local, and that dollar is staying here going further within the Lowcountry,” said Chapman.

As for what Chapman suggests you do, “Introduce yourself to something that you wouldn’t normally purchase and kind of go outside your comfort zone and you may find something that you really like.”

Or you can stick with what you really like… such as enjoying a summer favorite like a slice of watermelon.

“It’s just always a happy place to be. It’s the best place to be in Charleston on a Saturday, that’s for sure,” said Chapman.