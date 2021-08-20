Up 2 you: What makes the Charleston RiverDogs the best kid-friendly place to take your children?

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You voted for the Charleston RiverDogs as the best place to take your children for end-of-summer fun!

For fans and staff members, a weather delay could not keep the smiles off the faces in the crowd on Thursday. Brayden Kearsey just turned nine years old and made the trip all the way from New York to watch a game at The Joe for his birthday.

He said his favorite part of the game was, “getting our baseballs” while his little brother, Owen, was happy to hang out with his big brother enjoying the game like many others.

“They can’t get enough of it. They’re excited,” said Anna Weller and her family who live in Charleston. This was their first time attending a RiverDogs game.

“They love the hot dogs already, we’re going to get nachos, so we’re excited to see the game start,” said Weller.

UP 2 YOU: What’s the best kid-friendly place to take your children for end of summer fun? 👶 🌞 — Kristina Lobo (@kristinalobotv) August 10, 2021

The family, like many others, is ready to come back for more games in the future.

And you can’t forget about the star of the show: Charlie T. Riverdog, who can be seen often dancing around the stadium and bringing smiles and laughs to fans of all ages.

Chris Singleton, who played baseball professionally, now works for the RiverDogs and says the mascot plays a big part in making it a memorable place.

“He has a great time with the kids, they laugh and take pictures,” said Singleton.

Ben Abzug, who also works at The Joe says the ballpark really is a place for everyone.

“When Mayor Riley opened the ballpark, and obviously it’s named for him, it was envisioned to be this gathering place for people from all different swaths of the community to come together, young, old- every demographic under the sun, and I think that’s something really special that you don’t see in every venue,” said Abzug.

The crowd consisting of plenty of parents who are big baseball fans, wanting the same for their children.

“Baseball fans, trying to make him one,” said Nick Phillips, who was another parent attending the game.